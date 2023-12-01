This new long poem is featured in New Lyre Winter 2023. All paid subscribers get instant access to all New Lyre content and PDF archives, along with full access to Age of Muses and its exclusive historical deep-dives into culture, creativity and spirit across the world.

Read part I here.

Canto II.

A sparkling ball lit up the brilliant halls

As feast on feast unfolded high above

That dim-lit worry laden world of men.

Upon that starlit Olympian mount,

Eros played his rapturous lays for all

The deathless denizens of Olympus.

Before a sea of scepters, staffs and crowns,

His eager fingers plucked the dainty strings

Of an illustrious gold kithara;

He sang his songs with an unbridled glee.

Eros’ Song

Wine is red and blood is red—

For this we drink!

While the mortal wracks his head,

And his heart fills up with dread.

Since the sun is gaily red,

Imbibe and drink!

Soon the moon will rear her head,

And your days will all be fled.

Heed these words you mortal hearts,

Then quickly drink!

None can vanquish my high arts—

For this we drink, lest joy departs!

Among the pageantry and pomp sublime,

As minstrel’s music filled the jovial air,

Queen Hera watched the crowd with eagle eyes,

Her bodice shining like a thousand suns.

Zeus bathed his indelible tongue in fervent

Wines of glistening gold and vermeil hues,

While Aphrodite and Apollo whirled

Across the halls like blazing meteors

Gliding along the surf of cosmic seas.

And yet the stars grew faint from all the ecstasy,

For all the muses had been stripped of scroll

And song; each languished misty-eyed and wan:

There was Clio—history’s muse—who stood

Holding her ancient scrolls which had once read

As man’s record of tragedy and hope.

Tarnished by tears and hardly legible,

The sheets hung ragged from her ailing grip.

Beside her lay solemn Melpomene,

Who though she wore her mask of tragedy,

Could no longer conceal the furtive trail

Of tears that trickled down her ivory cheeks.

The laughing muse, or so she had been called,

Refused to share the slightest grin; and there

Was Calliope with her epic brow

Sunk deep into obsequious despair.

And all the other muses gathered round

The teariest of all—Mnemosyne—

Who as the matriarch of muses felt

Their sickness twice the more, grieved twice as much

To see their power fall into the hands

Of dalliant gods who had no care for man,

And all the dreams he kept from Death and Time.

And so the forlorn muses wept, enchained

About the clouds—silent and deathly pale.

But nowhere was the state of things more clear

Than on the Earth where sad Lorenzo and

His muse solemnly lay. She looked into

The dark-encircled voids of once-bright eyes,

Choosing to make one final heart-felt plea—

The kind that’s often carried best by song.

Bella’s Song

The sky’s warm summer air chastened the hours,

The budding moon, flush-red, came swimming near,

As this fair Earth—our celestial bower—

Swam by those starry states of saffron cheer.

Bright stars once dwelled within your eyes,

But by some new-born clouds were dimmed.

Can you not see those self-same stars arise,

Which like in our skies, in your eyes once brimmed?

She gazed into the grey and naked skies

Where twinkling starscapes once lit up men’s eyes:

Nothing appeared before her forlorn gaze—

Nothing but dark, whirling monotony.

The constellations of the sky were dimmed

By Zeus, nor did they dare to share their light;

Nor did the budding flowers dare to bloom,

Their petals furled as if from too much shame.

The golden bees, who once gave blessings to

The spring’s unfurling buds, stayed in their haunts.

And all the sacred rustlings of the woods,

Of greening fronds and morning’s honeyed winds

Had vanished from the visage of the Earth.

Still, Bella envisioned a higher realm;

She gazed into Lorenzo’s lightless eyes:

“Although we’re each born of an earthly lot,

Should man not aspire to heavenly aims?

The beasts look to the Earth with downward gaze,

But we fair creatures of an hour were made

With gentle necks and hopeful eyes, for when

Bright Phoebus sinks into the windy seas,

The skies reveal their scintillating stars,

Which nought but the thoughts of man can divine.

As the unravished rose is heaven for

The bee, the stainless skies are home to all

Our thoughts; those legions of celestial guards

Are the eternal keepers of true minds.”

Suppliant, like a priestess hallowing

Her Delphic patronage, she turned her gaze

Towards the clouds and stared a moment’s time.

But passed the canopy of starless skies,

Pallas—the mentor of that weeping race—

Heard Bella speak with such intrepid love,

Love which surpassed what one was privy to

Within the faerie climes of bright Olympus:

“Not all the world of sirens we’ve employed,

Who’ve rapt and sunk a thousand stalwart ships,

Could utter but a single heartfelt line

To sway my heart like these delicate forms.”