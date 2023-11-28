This latest essay is featured in our New Lyre Winter 2023 issue. All paid subscribers get instance access to all New Lyre content and PDF archives, along with full access to Age of Muses and its exclusive historical deep-dives into culture, creativity and psycho-spiritual warfare across our world.

Canto I.

He drank over the fissured skies of Earth,

He sipped from wine that sparkled like the stars.

Groaning within his ancient tropic courts,

Beneath the wide arcades of shining stars,

Zeus mused upon the fate of Earth’s frail forms

Whose fairest cities and holiest piles,

Whose wildest lands and sultry seas he smites

With howling gales of death-exacting force

And endless rains of unremitting might.

Yet men appeared content with earthly bread,

Their race had never tasted sweet ambrosia.

Zeus gazed upon the seasoned world below:

“What is so dear to man that won’t be lost

Upon the hoary seas of time; and who

Rejoices in the fate he cannot choose—

How queer and vile are Earth’s thinking things,

How dim even its brightest of inklings,

So hopeless even its most daring dreams.

For, no man can escape gluttonous Time;

He hounds Earth’s sad race unrelentingly:

I hear the anthems of the swarthy shores,

The requiem of tides and writhing seas

Announcing what must be for every man.

For mortals—as for flies—life is but death,

Which raving Time usurps with every breath,

With each shadow of day and twinkle of night.”

And yet more mercy shone upon that orb

Than across Olympian sky and sea.

For, mortals knew the perils of the Earth,

The endless dangers of Olympian strife,

The greediness of unrelenting Time

Who steals men’s breath more quickly than our rhyme.

Surrounded by towering colonnades,

Beneath the naves of scintillating stars,

The gods devoured ambrosia for days

—The friends of neither satiety nor want—

Sweet pleasure always haunting their demesnes.

Pure streams of iridescent wines careened

From their colossal cups like sacred streams

That tumble from the crags of misty peaks.

Infinite lattice-work, facades and bold

Reliefs entwined across the endless halls

Where all Time’s secrets whispered on the walls

In cryptic fonts and prophetic motifs

Beyond the wildest dreams of mortal men.

Far-passed the cloudy fences in the sky

—Suspended out of time—it hung aloft:

The snowy realm of the Olympians,

From which they scoffed at mortal men, whose race

Should never hope to know immortal Beauty.

Yet on Sicilian shores in Syracuse,

There lived a bard and his beloved muse:

Lorenzo was the boy who spoke of all

That lovers feel, that is, those unafraid

Of Love’s great quiver and its golden spears.

And Bella was Lorenzo’s earthly muse

Who sang his songs as only she could know

How such ethereal melodies should sound.

Their love was like a song, not only theirs,

But one of nature’s own—her joyous sprite—

Like blackbirds warbling songs throughout the day,

Sharing their joy with all the lovelorn souls;

Or nightingales who tease the sable night

And lead our drifting thoughts beneath the moon’s

Pale light—Earth knew them as her very own.

They gazed, not into one another’s eyes,

But beyond those glittering gates, into

A distant realm where new-freed souls take flight

After their mortal casements have dissolved,

After the midnight’s frosty fingers seal

The many mysteries of Earth’s dark veil,

Until nothing remains save for the sound

Of the lamenting winds and creatured woods.

Before them lay something so dear, something

That only deathless deities should fear,

What those perennial forms had never known:

The shortness of a mortal life on Earth.

But on one quiet night, as gentle tides

Began returning to Hesperia’s shores,

The goddess of the hunt and shady springs

—Artemis—roamed about a woodland maze,

Tending upon her sacred oaks and streams.

The breezes blew across the rippling waves,

Stroking the gentle surface like the hand

Of a delicate maid playing her lyre;

Mount Etna lay like a slumbering child

As pallid moonlight trickled down her back

And softly flowed into mysterious dales.

The sweetened scent of her Sicilian groves

Wafted across the ocean’s briny waves,

Filling the air with that sweet-bitter taste

Which all have known who’ve watched the ebbing tide.

The lands resounded with Earth’s quiet songs,

But far beyond the charms of faerie isles,

And nymph and dryad-guarded isthmuses,

The hallowed huntress heard a gentle lay,

Which flowed not from the gently rustling whorls

Of Hesperia’s sacred wilderness,

Nor from the humming dreams of slumbering

Volcanoes singing from the Earth’s deep core,

But from the gentle throats of mortal men:

Lorenzo’s Song

But your love caught me by surprise,

Like arrows launched from Cupid’s bow

—Sent from his heavenly abode—

Now at your pinions, my heart lies.

We choose not Love, we choose not Death

—They come like falling stars in skies—

Yet lying there, within those eyes,

Is my first love and my first breath.

Deep within Hesperia’s storied lands,

In what the huntress thought man’s vale of tears,

The forest queen had set her sights upon

Two souls sharing their songs beneath the stars.

Beholding such a scene, she quickly felt

As if she’d fallen in the deepest dream—

The sober songs of man kindled new thoughts:

“I’ve spent my deathless days in loyal guard

Of ancient arbors and their sylvan lore;

In solitude, my chastened vows were kept

—I tamed my heart and its vast wilderness—

And yet, neither the sound of whistling winds

Travelling through the harp-like canopies,

Nor the Naiad’s lament which softly flows

Like gently thawing April streams, have moved

My heart like these frail creatures of an hour.

Strange shudders instantly took hold of her,

Passionate pangs began to radiate

Within the chastened cloisters of her heart;

A bewildering thrall, like Thracian storms,

Began to rage within her veins and chase

Away the vows she made on Hymen’s throne.

“So will the songs that found a home within

My Hesperian lands and kindled hearts

With delicate desire now make their proof

Above.” She noted every tender tone,

Each softly spoken syllable of those

Mortal—yet muse-inspired—utterances.

For, having felt so long deprived of Love’s

Fiery embrace, Artemis sought to claim

Her eager mate and quell Love’s passioned pangs.

The huntress soared into the fragrant night,

Returning to that bright Olympian mount

Where lay the mansions of her deathless tribe,

Glittering atop high pavilions.

The kingdoms of the Earth’s had never seen

Such unexpiring grace upon a throne!

Brilliant fetes and masquerades took place

With all the deities attending them,

Garbed in their silken drapes of flowing white.

The halls roared with the regale anthems of

Eternal youth and sultry dithyrambs;

Soft streams flowed from the alabaster founts

—Clear and brilliant streams—from which but drops

Of their whispering flows would have sufficed

In driving the whole race of mortals mad.

More sweetly than the groves of Sicily,

The lush perfume of Aphrodite’s hair

Suffused the halls of the Olympians.

With every stride of her undying limbs,

A thousand folds cascaded to and fro

Like the silvery crests of wind-swept seas.

As Hera’s Tyrian gown glittered across

All quarters of the room, her glances shone

Like starlit skies over night’s wintry fields.

And as he lay upon his gold divan,

Apollo—the emblazoned king of song

And poetry—fiddled upon his lyre.

He wore his saffron robes of rich brocade

Which glowed more brightly than the most divine

Of lights to issue from the eyes of men.

And there was Ares—silent—smoldering,

His gait commanding all the legioned troops

And swarms of death-knelling artillery—

A god whose cries made curdle the vast seas

Of mortal blood that flowed over the Earth.

He stood beside that armored warrior:

The prescient god of craft, Pallas-Athena.

She bore her shimmering Medusan shield,

Which glittered with the Gorgon’s escutcheon;

Her eyes were gray like storming autumn skies.

And there was Zeus—a boundless magnitude—

Whose argent hair like rushing cataracts

Tumbled and crashed over his boulderous frame;

His quaking laughter sundered worlds and shook

The many gates of his weatherless realm.

Each of those immutable forms was there,

And then most brilliant of all the gods,

The ever-young and blushing boy—Eros—

Paraded through the room in crimson robes.

With his high cheeks and dazzling smile, he sang:

Eros’ Song

When lovers’ cheeks lose their luster,

When cloyed hearts try to muster

Flames from long ago,

The mind is ever left astir.

Meanwhile, we neither cry nor think,

Our joy like stars that never sink!

Our wines shine like stars—

We drink unto the heavens’ brink!

So, let us sing and never shriek,

And never bear our faces meek.

Our founts never dry,

And wines forever warm each cheek!