Ancient Japanese Waka, Tanka and Jisei (Death Poems)
Translation
Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021
Ancient Japanese Waka & Tanka
If fields of autumn flowers
can shed their blossoms, shameless,
why can't I also frolic here —
as fearless, wild and blameless?
—Ono no Komachi, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch
Watching wan moonlight
illuminate bare tree limbs,
my heart also brims,
overflowing with autumn.
—Ono no Komachi, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch
I had thought to pluck
the flower of forgetfulness
only to find it
already blossoming in his heart.
—Ono no Komachi, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch
Sad,
the end that awaits me —
to think that before autumn yields
I'll be a pale mist
shrouding these rice fields.
—Ono no Komachi, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch
