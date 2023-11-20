Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021

Ancient Japanese Waka & Tanka

If fields of autumn flowers

can shed their blossoms, shameless,

why can't I also frolic here —

as fearless, wild and blameless?

—Ono no Komachi, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

Watching wan moonlight

illuminate bare tree limbs,

my heart also brims,

overflowing with autumn.

—Ono no Komachi, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

I had thought to pluck

the flower of forgetfulness

only to find it

already blossoming in his heart.

—Ono no Komachi, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

Sad,

the end that awaits me —

to think that before autumn yields

I'll be a pale mist

shrouding these rice fields.

—Ono no Komachi, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch