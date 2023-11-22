Diana and Actaeon ( 1603) by Giuseppe Cesari

Featured in New Lyre Winter 2023

Actaeon

on the inadequacy of modern technology

No! This was distant and quite difficult!

Had you dwelt closer you'd have felt

far less betrayed, more comforted… (Less thrilled?)

The smile, the touch, the whispered word, the gesture

would have provided a more fragrant pasture

for both our minds to nibble at, and savour.

I reached out with my tongue to touch yours too.

Somehow we missed. A kiss turned to a shoo

to be projected, and make contact - through

this medium of distance and betrayal

- of less than lust - of love's complete denial -

with everything in you, that, once so loyal,

was now so taciturn and cruel, if not

reduced to ugliness, and masque, and blot

where once a princess in her bath was caught.