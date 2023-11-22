Acteon, Song of Songs & Other Poetry
By John H.B. Martin
Featured in New Lyre Winter 2023
Actaeon
on the inadequacy of modern technology
No! This was distant and quite difficult!
Had you dwelt closer you'd have felt
far less betrayed, more comforted… (Less thrilled?)
The smile, the touch, the whispered word, the gesture
would have provided a more fragrant pasture
for both our minds to nibble at, and savour.
I reached out with my tongue to touch yours too.
Somehow we missed. A kiss turned to a shoo
to be projected, and make contact - through
this medium of distance and betrayal
- of less than lust - of love's complete denial -
with everything in you, that, once so loyal,
was now so taciturn and cruel, if not
reduced to ugliness, and masque, and blot
where once a princess in her bath was caught.
