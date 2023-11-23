New Lyre

A Journey Through Utopia: Early and Late Visions in Plato and Huxley
By Adam Sedia
David Gosselin
1
Eurydice (Reading)
By John H.B. Martin
David Gosselin
Candle Light (Reading)
By Rowland Hughes
David Gosselin
Windows, The Vale of Soul-Making & Other Poetry
By Daniel Leach
David Gosselin
Lake at Night & Other Poetry
By Rowland Hughes
David Gosselin
The Commencement of a New Century & Other Poems by Friedrich Schiller
Translation
David Gosselin
Chinese Classical Poetry: Selections from the Shijing (Book of Songs)
Translation
David Gosselin
The Red Cockatoo by Po Chu-I (772-846)
Translation
David Gosselin
Fresca Rosa Novella (Italian Reading) by Guido Cavalcanti
Translation
David Gosselin
Wolverine, Some Movies Work & Other Poetry
By DB Jonas
David Gosselin
Some Movies Work
By DB Jonas
David Gosselin
Cartography of Absences
By John H.B. Martin
David Gosselin
