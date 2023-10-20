A Living Tradition

We firmly believe that the Western classical tradition is a living tradition—a timeless one. We also believe in the importance of demonstrating what this might mean and look like today. In this respect, we believe our efforts may be best achieved with an emphasis on “showing” rather than “telling”—i.e., by offering new timeless works.

We are convinced the timeless principles that lie at the heart of Western civilization and its artistic traditions remain an integral part of any effort towards a new world-wide renaissance in spirit and imagination today. And while there may be dark storms whirling over our civilization, we believe such dark times may serve to challenge artists, leaders and people everywhere to make fundamental leaps in their thinking and to shed faulty axioms that have proved at best to be counterproductive. Contrary to the cynical Huxlian Brave New World outlook, we believe that as things have gotten increasingly ugly, the innate desire for Beauty, Truth, and Goodness has only grown.

In a word: above the chatter of critics and the rabble of the culture wars, New Lyre is the place for the beauty that we were told was a thing of the past. Join us as work to usher in a spirit of creativity and imagination across all spheres.

